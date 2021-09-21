Volcanic, High Elevation Vineyards Produce Small Grapes With Thick Skins

“The hard part was waiting to see if the grapes were gonna be any good,” said Molnar. “That was the biggest leap for us.”

Since planting the Obsidian Ridge vineyard in 1999, Molnar and his employees in the field have learned a lot about adapting to the site’s harsh climate, which has a tendency to leave vines exposed to the elements due to the elevation level.

“We learned that it’s a lot drier up there, it’s a lot more UV and there’s a lot more extreme weather,” said Molnar. “What bodies of water do is that they modulate the weather, so up there, nothing is really demodulated so we have to leave the canopies much bigger and drape over the fruit.”

These high levels of UV radiation aren’t all bad though, as they do have a tendency to give the fruit many of the qualities emblematic of stereotypical “volcanic” wines.

“You have a lot of UV that is bouncing off the obsidian because it is glass, and so you get a lot of light into the fruit zone,” explained Molnar. “The reason you want that is because you get thicker skins and more flavor and color.”

These smaller berries with thicker skins — and thus an altered fruit-to-skin ratio — are what many vintners planting in Lake County are looking for. These vineyards don’t have the Napa Valley name, but this farmable land in Lake County tends to skew more affordable, and the terroir offers unique characteristics that some winemakers adore.

Hawk and Horse Vineyards, Peter Franus Wine Company, Brassfield Estate Winery, and Sol Rouge are among these Lake County volcanic soil establishments, in addition to Obsidian, which also has a Napa Valley tasting room.

“I’ve been farming in Lake County since 2009 and I love farming in the volcanic soils,” said Jonathan Walters of Brassfield Estate. “Lake County has young, nutrient-rich soils and they’re deeply uniform, and that allows the grapes to get small berries up at elevation.”