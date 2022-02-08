Utility Rate Selection

Save money and make the best selection for your 3/22 PG&E AG rate reset

PG&E opens AG utility meter rate plans to new selection in March of every year. A grower chooses a plan that best suits an operation. Rates plans vary in energy cost, demand charges, TOU periods, and other terms. Most utilities provide online selection tools based upon previous year use. Crop demand is not included, and your growing conditions are likely different than a model based on billing alone.

Constraints from SGMA and drought dictate a more precise monitoring and execution of irrigation. For surface water users, rain and snowpack bring expectations for improved deliveries. This also impacts how we use electricity and our rate strategy.

During Time-of-Use (TOU) periods, supplied power (measured as kilowatt hours kWh), are billed at significantly higher rates. Avoiding TOU adds up to $1000s in savings! Pre-season planning identifies opportunity for TOU savings. This is then weighed against operational variables.

Potential Savings Per Year to Avoid TOU Periods

Calculating budgets for crop demand, pump capacity, and energy use can be made routine. This annual review identifies opportunities for reduced energy and improved pumping efficiency. Annual plan/actual reconciliation provides actionable data for energy management and predictive maintenance.

Tools, services, and collaboration are available for rate evaluation and pumping performance. Water efficiency is about dollars and DU… poor pump performance consumes energy dollars and poor pressure regulation makes gallons per vine a guess. Continuous improvements in efficiency translate to large savings over time.

