The Vine Line Podcast
June 26, 2019
The Vine Line podcast is an audio resource produced by the Lake County Winegrape Commission for grape growers and winemakers. It includes lectures and other technical presentations from across the California wine industry.
Calendar of Events
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|
LCWC Executive Committee Meeting 2:30 pm
LCWC Executive Committee Meeting @ LCWC Office
Jun 18 @ 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Agenda – LCWC Executive Committee, June 18, 2019
LCWC Board Meeting 3:00 pm
LCWC Board Meeting @ LCWC Office
Jun 18 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Agenda – LCWC Board Meeting, June 18, 2019
|
Master Vigneron Academy®
Master Vigneron Academy®
Jun 19 all-day
Session #6 Lake County vineyards
