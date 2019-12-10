TerrAvion Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Sonoma, California

New office expansion enables TerrAvion to accelerate growth and increase its focus and support of one of the most important vineyard regions in the world

TerrAvion, the leading provider of high-resolution subscription aerial imagery, recently opened a new office in Sonoma to accommodate its rapid growth and a strong focus on supporting viticulture. The new office will be the home base for Raúl E. Peña, Regional Vice President – Western Region & Specialty Crops, and supports the company’s growth strategy for California.

TerrAvion’s continued focus on product and service improvements, to optimize them for viticulture, has warranted the expansion into a dedicated office location, located at 19238 Highway 12 in Sonoma, CA. The new office will focus on the wine-producing regions in California.

“The decision to expand our physical presence in California’s wine country is a logical step in TerrAvion’s growth strategy’,” says Lee Smith, CCO. “TerrAvion started its aerial imagery services in this region, and it has always been a stronghold for our business. Over the years, we have modified our services to fit the needs of our viticulture customers seamlessly, and we are excited to underline that commitment with the opening of this new office.”

For 2020, TerrAvion will be offering three flight schedules for California. Two of these flight schedules are focused on the coastal wine-producing region, with one exclusive Ultra-Premium Napa Country plan for high-end vineyards, and a third one focused on the wine-growing regions in the Central Valley. In addition, TerrAvion has upgraded its sensor technology to offer an incredible resolution on all its imagery data. The continuous commitment to improvement and advancements is indicative in the new image layers, the Synthetic Color, and the Pansharpened Thermal with astonishing resolution improvement in the thermal imagery data.

TerrAvion offers for viticulture:

Dedicated flight schedules vineyards

The most image data layers to get the most comprehensive and actionable information

An ever-growing integrated partner list to provide access to our data in many agricultural platforms

Office information:

TerrAvion Sonoma Office

19238 Highway 12

Sonoma, CA, USA. 95476

Local Office: 707-934-8272

Cell: 510-798-3109

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high ­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion’s investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.