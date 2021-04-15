Sunridge Nurseries Announces New North Coast Vineyard Representative

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (April 8, 2021) – Sunridge Nurseries Inc. is proud to announce that Annie Steimle will be taking a new position within the company. She is moving from her current position as Technical Services Manager to Vineyard Representative for Northern California. Annie’s previous position with Sunridge included building a customer service platform that includes nursery and field reports to better share with growers the status and growth of their vines. With this new role change, Annie will be able to put that platform into action as she takes on this sales territory.

“It’s a little like coming home since I grew up in the Napa Valley and Northern California. I’m looking forward to returning and serving our customers with honest hard work and providing premium grapevines,” says Annie.

Annie came to Sunridge Nurseries in 2016 with already a well-rounded background in the wine industry. Her experience began early as a field intern for Beckstoffer Vineyards during summer breaks in high school. Her college internship with the Vineyard Team while she was studying at Cal Poly SLO turned into a full-time job after graduation helping to educate growers on sustainable agriculture and best farming practices. Annie also spent time working on the winery side both at Zenaida Cellars in Paso Robles and at Domaine la Barroche in Chateauneuf du Pape, France. Julian Clymer, who is leaving to pursue graduate studies abroad, says, “Annie has championed consults and installations across the state and is uniquely qualified to assist our grower partners on the North Coast. I feel fortunate for my time in the community, and I know our customers will be pleased with Annie’s partnership moving forward!”

With this field-to-table knowledge of the wine industry and her five plus years with the Sunridge team, Annie is proud to offer a confident, full-service program in supporting growers in their grapevine material selections.

“We are very fortunate to have Annie on our team. Her trajectory over the years has put her on the perfect path to be an exceptional partner for our Northern California customers. Annie has grown up in the industry and in this territory, so this next step for her is ideal. Moving back to Northern California will be an exciting new chapter for both Annie and her husband with their young daughter. We know that she will provide exceptional support for our customers in the area,” says Rick Burnes, President.

Sunridge Nurseries aims to work closely with its clientele and having someone with Annie’s experience will bring an added dimension to the region. She epitomizes the company’s dedication to service and innovation.

ABOUT SUNRIDGE NURSERIES – Sunridge Nurseries Inc., headquartered in Bakersfield, California and founded in 1977, is a family-owned corporation which primary business is the propagation and grafting of grapevine nursery stock. They are pioneers in the development of scientific techniques and cultural practices that make them the leaders in the industry creating an exceptionally clean and quality product.

https://www.sunridgenurseries.com/

Media Contact: Christy Villanueva, Sunridge Nurseries Inc., christy@sridge.net