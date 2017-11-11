The SOMM Journal: “The Lake County Eruption”
November 11, 2017
The Region’s Wines Rumble with Intensity and Elegance
Writing in the October/November issue of The SOMM Journal, wine writer Randy Caparoso describes the Lake County region this way:
“These are true ‘mountain’ vineyards. Nearly all of Lake County’s vineyards are planted 1,330-3,000 feet above sea level and yield some of the most intense, singing, and elegantly structured wines in the New World, the Old World, or any world. …this region is just beginning to rumble, and forward-thinking sommeliers everywhere would be wise to take heed!”
The SOMM Journal is a nationally distributed magazine whose readers include wine buyers and sommeliers at on- and off-premise retailers in the country’s top markets. An article like this helps bring national recognition to the region. Read the full article (PDF)
Calendar of Events
Agriculture Labor Management Seminar (Spanish)
Agriculture Labor Management Seminar (Spanish) @ The Lodge at Blue Lakes
Nov 6 – Nov 7 all-day
Two-day seminar conducted in Spanish for Spanish-speaking foremen, supervisors, and managers. Register today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agricultural-labor-management-tickets-37959289256 Download Flyer (PDF)
