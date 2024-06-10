Press Release: Lake County Winegrowers to Participate in International Volcanic Wines Conference in New York

Red Hills Lake County AVA, Obsidian Wine Co., Photo by Nathan Dehart for LCWC

June 11, 2024, Kelseyville, Calif.— Lake County Winegrowers are returning to New York as part of the International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC) that will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Altman Building (135 West 18th St, New York, NY). Organized by Volcanic Wines International (VWI), together with Master Sommelier and award-winning author John Szabo, the annual event showcases the most compelling and comprehensive exhibition of wines made from volcanic soils from around the world. The fourth edition of the International Volcanic Wines Conference will feature more than 60 wineries from volcanic wine regions including California’s Lake County, Etna, Canary Islands, Oregon, Pantelleria, and Santorini.

Lake County will be well-represented by some of the region’s most respected wine producers. Brassfield Estate and Obsidian Wine Co. each will have a dedicated table at the event. Brassfield Estate, located at the top of High Valley AVA in Lake County, produces 17 varietal wines grown from estate planted vineyards at an altitude matched by only one percent of vineyards in the world. Obsidian Wine Co. is recognized for its Cabernet Sauvignon and other red varietal wines from grapes grown in its famed volcanic vineyard planted along a ridge of black obsidian rock in the Red Hills Lake County AVA.

Attendees of the International Volcanic Wines Conference will enjoy an overview of the high-elevation volcanic region at the Lake County Winegrowers table featuring several additional wineries from the region, such as Hawk and Horse Vineyard, Domaine Helena, Wild Diamond Vineyard, Shannon Family of Wines, and Sol Rouge Winery.

In recent years, volcanic regions have received increased attention for their capacity to produce high-quality wines that are complex and distinct, offering great aromatic and flavor intensity and noticeable aging potential. Within the bigger volcanic frame, Lake County represents a distinct region thanks to its massive and uniform volcanic soil extensions and geologically recent volcanism.

Lake County’s higher elevations, drier weather, higher UV exposure, and shorter growing seasons, contribute to the production of high-quality winegrapes and distinct wines, making the region one of the most intriguing corners of California’s prestigious North Coast.

About Lake County Winegrape Commission

Established in 1991, the Lake County Winegrape Commission has been instrumental in developing the Lake County region’s unwavering commitment to farming high-quality wine grapes, promoting the winegrowers’ brand, and creating greater awareness of the winegrowing region within the wine trade and among wine lovers. A state agency with efforts focused on marketing, research, and education, the Commission has launched innovative programs like Master Vigneron Academy®, the Elevation of Wine, the International Sauvignon Blanc Symposium, and most recently, Lake County Pruning School. For more information, visit www.lakecountywinegrape.org.

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

Volcanic Wines International’s mission is to lead in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement by educating the wine trade public about volcanic wine and establishing the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high-quality wines with a true sense of place. Guided by the original mission and definition of volcanic wines as set out by John Szabo in his category-defining book, Volcanic Wines: Salt Grit and Power, VWI cultivates an understanding of the distinctive geological conditions and natural forces that shape volcanic vineyards and highlights the individuality of the wines that arise from each. Since the first Volcanic Wines International Conference in 2018, there has been growing attention to volcanic wines with consumers and industry professionals alike seeking wines with singular character and compelling backstories showing the success of VWI and their mission.