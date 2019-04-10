Noble Offers Full Service from Vineyard to Winery

Noble Vineyard Management offers a collection of independent businesses to meet the varying needs of today’s North Coast premium grape growers. Whether you run a winery, are a hands-on farmer or work as an investor, Noble possesses the expertise, skilled labor, and modern fleet of equipment to add value to your operation.

Noble is a full-service, winegrape development and management company providing applied viticulture expertise for certified sustainable, organic, and biodynamic farms located in Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino Counties. In addition to development and management services, Noble assists clients with grape marketability, regulatory compliance, and general farm maintenance. Noble’s values are outlined in its mission and vision Statements.

Mission Statement: “To employ traditional and innovative farming practices that ensure consistent grape quality while enhancing the economic sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social equity of California’s North Coast wine grape industry.”

Vision Statement: "To be the most effective vineyard management partner to those farms and wineries that are relentless in their passion of producing high-quality wine grapes and crafting superb wines of distinction; to build deep relationships with the land and our clients."

The principals and management team at Noble are multi-generational farmers directly involved in local farming and public policy organizations. With hot-button issues around water security, land use, labor resources, mechanization, and sustainable farming practices becoming more intense, Noble places a high value on being engaged with the community to help ensure agricultural interests are served. Noble is a Federally and State licensed Farm Labor Contractor (FLC), certified sustainable management company with CSWA and Lodi Rules, and an active participant in California’s North Coast wine industry (CAWG and other regional organizations).

The business of managing a farm has become exponentially more complex in light of labor regulation, water rights reporting and air quality regulation. In addition to farming economies of scale, Noble offers clients enhanced efficiencies with expert experience in construction, pumps, and regulatory compliance/reporting. Noble’s business philosophy is based on the principals of simplicity, transparency, and accountability. Noble’s dedicated leads, foreman, field crew and office personnel, along with our up-to-date fleet of equipment, work to ensure each job is done efficiently and effectively.

Thank you for considering Noble Vineyard Management as your farming partner. We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with you to achieve success in the vineyard. Please contact us to see how one or more of our services can be of assistance to you.