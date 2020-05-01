Lake County Sauvignon Blancs
Sauvignon Blanc is Lake County’s flagship varietal – it grows beautifully in the region’s abundant sunshine and clean mountain air. Explore a variety of styles from these Lake County Sauvignon Blanc producers:
- Art + Farm Wine (The Girls in the Vineyard label)
- Beaver Creek Vineyards
- Bell Wine Cellars
- Boatique Winery
- Brassfield Estate
- Chacewater Winery (Organic Sauvignon Blanc & Engine House labels)
- Dancing Crow Vineyards
- Encanto Vineyards (Sauvignon Blanc & Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc)
- Fults Family Vineyard
- Gregory Graham Winery
- Herzog Wine Cellars (Lineage labels)
- Langtry Estate (Langtry & Guenoc labels)
- Laujor Estate
- Mt. Konocti Winery
- Obsidian Ridge Vineyards
- Pech Merle Winery
- Rock Wall Wine Company
- Scott Harvey Wines (Jana Wines label)
- Shannon Ridge Family of Wines (Clay Shannon, High Elevation, High Valley, Urgency, Vigilance labels)
- Shed Horn Cellars
- Six Sigma Ranch
- Smiling Dog Ranch
- Steele Wines (Shooting Star label)
- Thorn Hill Vineyards
- Twin Pine “Off the Vine”
- Wildhurst (Wildhurst & Mackinaw labels)
