Press Release: Lake County Nominated for Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast

Publication recognizes the region’s unique characteristics that are shaking up the wine industry

October 29, 2021. Kelseyville, Calif. – Wine Enthusiast recently announced that California’s Lake County has been nominated for a Wine Enthusiast 2021 Wine Star Award for Wine Region of the Year.

With its annual Wine Star Awards, Wine Enthusiast has for the past 22 years honored individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and beverage world.

In its nomination, Wine Enthusiast included the following remarks:

Outstanding high-elevation vineyards, simmering seismic activity and one of the top 10 bass-fishing lakes in the United States make Lake County a unique, remarkable California wine region and a relaxed travel destination. The county’s steep volcanic hillsides yield Cabernet Sauvignon that can rival those of neighboring Napa County, and its lower slopes yield balanced, concentrated Sauvignon Blanc increasingly accepted as a prototype for the state. Local grape growers, through the Lake County Winegrape Commission, are well organized to continually improve the region’s wines and educate the public about their rising-star region. With the recent buzz about volcanic wines, Lake County’s obsidian-strewn hillsides, towering Mount Konocti and picturesque Clear Lake make it especially timely.

“This nomination affirms Lake County’s reputation as a premium winegrowing region,” said Debra Sommerfield, president of the Lake County Winegrape Commission. “Growers in our region have consistently produced outstanding winegrapes for many years, and we’re thrilled that Wine Enthusiast, an authority on the wine industry, has recognized Lake County as one of the top winegrowing regions in the world.”

“Lake County is remote, rural, and rugged, so it’s not a well-trodden tourist destination, but that’s also an inherent part of its appeal,” Sommerfield said. “The combination of volcanic soil, high-elevation vineyards, and mountain-grown fruit is quite alluring to winemakers because they know they can make something distinct – wines that reflect this very special place.”

This is the first time Lake County has been nominated. Other wine regions nominated in 2021 include ​​Marlborough, Provence, Santa Barbara, and Western Cape. The winning region will be announced on winemag.com on November 11 and will appear in the special “Best of Year” December 31 issue.

To learn more about the 2021 Wine Star Awards, visit winemag.org

About the Lake County Winegrape Commission

Established in 1991, the Lake County Winegrape Commission (LCWC) has been instrumental in developing the Lake County region’s unwavering commitment to farming high-quality winegrapes, promoting the winegrowers’ brand, and creating greater awareness of the region within the wine trade and among wine lovers.

Learn more about the region:

lakecountywinegrape.org

lakecountywineries.org

winealliance.org