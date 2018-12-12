Lake County CWA AgVenture Class 2018

Community leaders attended the final session of the AgVenture 2018 program on November 2, 2018. This session marked the close of the ninth year of the AgVenture program. Created by the Lake County Chapter of the California Women for Agriculture, AgVenture is an agricultural educational program devised for non-farming community leaders who aspire to understand the vital role that agriculture plays in Lake County.

In Session 1, class members learned about the pear industry. They heard from speakers including Dr. Broc Zoller, Myron Holdenried and Michelle Scully. They also toured the Henderson pear orchard and Scully Packing. Session 2 focused on the wine industry with morning sessions about water and the lake. Class members toured Beckstoffer Vineyards, Laujor Winery, Boatique, heard a winegrape marketing panel and got lunch sponsored by the Lake County Winegrape Commission. In Session 3, class members heard presentations from a PCA panel, Fidel Perez with the CDPR and toured the walnut harvest at Suchan’s. On Session 4, students learned about olive production and heard a biotechnology presentation from Cecilia Chi Ham and a farm labor panel moderated by Diane Henderson. Class members also got to tour Chacewater Winery and Olive Mill.

2018 class graduates were: Vector Control District Manager and Jamie Scott; Director of Lake County Water Resources David Cowan; Viticulturist Brodie McCarthy; Vice-Chair of the Lake County Planning and Commission John Hess; winegrape grower Monica Rosenthal; Calpine Purchasing Supervisor Stacy McGrath; cannabis farmer Bob Skalla; Pest Control Advisor Lindee Jones; Ag Biologist and Weights and Measures Inspector Venkata Vaddella; owner of InkFarm Creative Karen Pavone, and Ag Biologist Janice Luke. Class members are selected yearly through an application process. Selection into the program is based on the applicant’s interest in the program, their professional position in the community, and their ability to help maintain a viable agricultural industry in Lake County. Program acceptance is competitive.

Generous sponsors for the 2018 series of seminars include the following people and businesses: Cindy Bain, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Boatique Winery, Bob Bartley Pump, Inc., Chacewater Winery & Olive Mill, Cat’s Paw Vineyard, Garton Tractor, Henderson Orchards, Hillside Honda & RV, International Paper, Lake County Farm Bureau, Lake County Winegrape Commission, Lake County Winery Association, Lakeport Tire and Auto, Laujor Winery, Monica Rosenthal, Savings Bank of Mendocino County, Scully Packing, Tallman Hotel, UCC Rental & RV, Umpqua Bank, Dock Factory Lake Limos and Wilda Shock. Premier Transportation Sponsors included American Ag Credit, Calpine Corporation, and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.

Ed note: The AgVenture program Steering Committee, all CWA members, includes Annette Hopkins, Toni Scully, Diane Henderson, Terry Dereniuk, and Brenna Sullivan.