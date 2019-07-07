JSC Agricultural Supply Offers Solutions and Supplies to the Ag Industry

JSC Agricultural Supply, a division of Jim’s Supply Co., Inc., is a family-owned business that serves growers and customers throughout the world. We take pride in providing solutions and supplies to the agriculture industry, a community that our owners (also growers) have been a part of for decades.

We manufacture stakes and crossarms for trellis systems used in vineyards, orchards, and a large assortment of fruits, nuts, berries, etc., at our production plant in California. Our extensive product line includes end posts, trellis wire, anchors, animal control, vine protection, and fencing supplies, to name a few.





Photo credit: JSC Agricultural Supply

In addition to our unique manufacturing capabilities, we recently expanded our product line to include everyday farming necessities for contractors and those working directly in the field. Our product selection now includes harvest supplies, pruning supplies, safety and sanitation supplies, and more. JSC also has an online store designed to accommodate smaller growers who appreciate the convenience of ordering online.

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, our professional sales team is committed to providing excellent service so you can focus your time and money on your business.

Visit the JSC website >