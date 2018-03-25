G3 Enterprises Transports 36% of California’s Winegrape Harvest

March 25, 2018

G3 Enterprises logoG3 Enterprises is an industry-leading packaging, bottling, and logistics provider offering exclusive products and services in the following areas: custom and stock closures, label printing, warehousing and third-party logistics, transportation, full-service bottling (onsite and mobile capabilities), glass distribution, and bottle etching and decorating. G3 is the exclusive North American distributor of the distinguished DIAM cork for still wine and Mytik DIAM® cork for sparkling wine, Boisé premium oak chips and staves, and the one-way petainerKeg™.

The G3 Ag hauling team manages the largest fleet of gondola trailers in the wine industry. Working with wineries and growers throughout the California wine regions, G3 has transported 1.4 million tons of grapes, representing 36% of California’s winegrape harvest. The company provides flexible solutions to help wineries and growers maximize efficiency via multiple size of bins (6 ton, 2 ton and 1/2 ton), multiple types of trailers (gondolas and flatbeds), and a “Shuttle Drop” program. The G3 Ag team is engaging in the industry conversation, proactively invests in new technologies, and meets compliance mandates.

G3 Enterprises Ag Hauling

In addition, G3 provides value-added manufacturing services such as bottling line checkups and setups. As an industry leader in oxygen management, the team specializes in oxygen management in packaging components including cork, cap, glass, box, single-serve, and PET kegs. The company also offers process modeling and optimization using advanced analytics, and it provides consultation and testing for all its packaging.

Learn more about G3 at G3Enterprises.com or schedule your harvest planning or technical services needs at G3.Info@G3Enterprises.com.

Calendar of Events

Month
Month
2017 Mar April 2018 Apr 2019
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
LCWC Marketing Committee Meeting 1:30 pm
LCWC Marketing Committee Meeting @ LCWC Office
Apr 10 @ 1:30 pm – 2:45 pm
Tickets
Agenda – LCWC Marketing Committee, April 10, 2018
LCWC Community/Industry Relations Meeting 3:00 pm
LCWC Community/Industry Relations Meeting @ LCWC Office
Apr 10 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tickets
Agenda – LCWC Community-Industry Relations Committee, April 10, 2018
11
12
LCWC Finance Committee Meeting 1:00 pm
LCWC Finance Committee Meeting @ LCWC Office
Apr 12 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Tickets
Agenda – LCWC Finance Committee, April 12, 2018
13
LCWC Research & Education Committee Meeting 9:00 am
LCWC Research & Education Committee Meeting @ LCWC Office
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Tickets
Agenda – LCWC Research and Education Committee, April 13, 2018
14
15
16
17
18
Master Vigneron Academy – Session 4
Master Vigneron Academy – Session 4
Apr 18 all-day
Tickets
 
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
2017 Mar April 2018 Apr 2019