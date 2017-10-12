North Coast Strong

The devastating events of this week have left many of us deeply saddened for the enormous loss suffered by our neighbors in Napa County, Sonoma County, Mendocino County, and here at home in Lake County.

Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Businesses gone. Memories of the past and visions for the future all at once seemingly shattered. Hearts broken.

Two years ago, the North Coast wine industry came together to support our community after the ravages of the Rocky, Jerusalem, Valley, and Clayton fires. Some served meals, sorted donated items, or listened to harrowing stories told by fire survivors. Others helped evacuate animals or planned community events to raise funds and provide a little joy. Still others – people of all ages and means – gave what they could.

While it has taken time, rebuilding is happening in Lake County. Residents who doubted whether they were strong enough to rebuild are now grateful for the support and encouragement they received as they look around at foundations being poured, trees being planted, neighborhoods – ever so slowly – being reborn. Together, they stayed strong.

To our neighbors across the North Coast, stay strong. To those beyond the fire lines, please do and give what you can.

A number of worthy organizations are serving these communities. Here are just a few:





* Credit for photograph on the LCWC home page: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images