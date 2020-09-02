Crunchy Spring Rolls with Asian Walnut Dipping Sauce

A note from the Chef Cheryl Forberg, RD: Feel free to mix and match your favorite veggies in this scrumptious appetizer. For a more substantial meal, shredded roast chicken, BBQ pork or chopped (cooked) shrimp can be added as well.

Yield: 16 spring rolls

1 – 12 ounce package spring roll skins (Available in Asian markets)

1 cup finely julienned jicama

1 cup finely julienned red and/or yellow bell peppers

1 cup finely julienned radishes

1 cup finely julienned celery

1 cup grated or finely julienned carrot

1 cup finely shredded red cabbage

1 cup finely shredded green cabbage

1 cup finely julienned red or yellow onion

Small basil leaves (optional)

Small mint leaves (optional)

Red chili flakes (optional)

Asian Walnut Dipping Sauce: This sauce is also delicious on a piece of grilled chicken or fish. It can also be used as a condiment on your favorite sandwich.

1 bunch well-rinsed cilantro (trim stem ends to 1 inch)

1/2 cup chopped roasted walnuts

1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 to 4 tablespoons water (optional)

Instructions:

Crunchy Spring Rolls

Place each vegetable in separate small bowls or small plates. Fill a pie pan or small cake pan with 1/2 inch of lukewarm water.

Dip a spring roll skin in water for about 30 seconds to soften and transfer to a clean dry towel. Place about 1/2 cup of mixed vegetables on the wrapper, leaving a 1-inch border clean to the edges. Using a squeeze bottle (or a tablespoon), drizzle a tablespoon of the dipping sauce over the veggies. Fold the sides inward and then carefully roll the wrapper away from you, as you would roll a burrito. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

To serve, halve rolls on the diagonal with a sharp knife and place the rolls upright on your serving platter. Serve with Asian Walnut Dipping Sauce.

Note: Spring rolls can be made a day ahead. Cover them with a damp paper towel, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before halving and serving. For an appetizer, serve two halves per person. As a main course, serve at least six halves per person.

Asian Walnut Dipping Sauce

Place all ingredients in a blender or a food processor. Blend or process for one minute or until very smooth. The sauce should be the consistency of thick cream. Add water, tablespoon by tablespoon, if necessary to thin sauce. Transfer to a squeeze bottle for easy serving. Keeps refrigerated for about four days.

Serve with your favorite Lake County Sauvignon Blanc!