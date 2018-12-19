Crop Insurance Seminar To Be Held January 8, 2019

Lake and Mendocino winegrape growers invited to learn about lowering farming risk

Kelseyville, Calif. December 19, 2018 – A seminar for Lake and Mendocino County winegrape growers will be held on January 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Lodge at Blue Lakes in Upper Lake, California.

The purpose of the seminar is to provide information to winegrape growers that are interested in learning how crop insurance can lower farming risk. Speakers include:

John Aguirre, President, California Association of Winegrape Growers

Katie Delbar, Mendocino-Lake County Executive Director, USDA Farm Service Agency

Jeff Yasui, Director of the Davis Regional Office, USDA Risk Management Agency

Greg Merrill, CIC, AFIS, Executive Vice President, Pan American Insurance Services

John Fremoire, Vice President, Western Regional Claims, NAU Country

John Wienstroer, SVP, Branch Operations Western Branch, NAU Country

The seminar is presented by Allied Grape Growers, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Pan American, Lake County Farm Bureau, Lake County Winegrape Commission, Mendocino County Farm Bureau, and Mendocino WineGrowers Inc.

Advance registration is required. Growers may reserve a space by visiting: http://bit.ly/ins-seminar

For more information, contact the Lake County Winegrape Commission: 707‑279‑2633

Seminar presented by: