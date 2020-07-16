Cool Cucumber-Green Grape Gazpacho

Ingredients

5 cups hothouse cucumbers, peeled and seeded

1-1/2 cups green grapes

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 cup sweet onion, chopped

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2-3 teaspoons Champagne vinegar

1/2 to 1 cup water (for desired consistency)

Sea salt and fresh pepper to taste

Blend all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for at least two hours. Taste for seasoning before serving and add grilled shrimp on top, or on the side of the shot glass if serving as a soup shooter.

This recipe pairs best with Lake County Sauvignon Blanc.

Courtesy of Chef Tammy Lipps of The Ripe Choice Farm & Catering.