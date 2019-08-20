Cabernet Sauvignon Rootstock x Clonal Trial

UC Davis, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Duarte Nursery Launch Industry’s Largest Cabernet Sauvignon Rootstock x Clonal Trial in Red Hills Lake County

Industry Cooperators Launch ‘The Mother of All Cabernet Trials’

Kelseyville, Calif. August 19, 2019 – The University of California Davis, Beckstoffer Vineyards and Duarte Nursery together have launched the wine industry’s most ambitious Cabernet Sauvignon rootstock and clonal trial in the Red Hills of Lake County.

The industry-driven trial – Climate Smart Solutions for Cabernet Sauvignon Production – comprises 3,600 vines encompassing 10 rootstocks and 10 Cabernet Sauvignon clones and is expected to deliver comprehensive, meaningful data on growing Cabernet Sauvignon to benefit the entire industry for the next two decades.

“We have been growing Cabernet Sauvignon since the 1970s, and we are very proud to be part of this trial, which will help improve Cabernet Sauvignon growing for years to come,” said Andy Beckstoffer, owner and CEO of Beckstoffer Vineyards, which is providing the land and labor over the duration of the project.

“This trial will give us data that will help inform and improve growing practices for Cabernet Sauvignon across the state for the next two decades,” said the trial’s lead researcher, S. Kaan Kurtural PhD, Viticulture Specialist in Cooperative Extension, UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology and Oakville Experiment Station.







While the data analysis will be handled in Oakville, the trial’s experimental vineyard is in Lake County at the Beckstoffer Vineyards Red Hills property known as Amber Knolls.

On August 15, the three cooperators marked the trial’s official launch with a celebratory vine planting as father and son Andy and David Beckstoffer planted the vine that also marked a milestone for Beckstoffer Vineyards Red Hills – its 1.5 millionth vine. Researchers, industry representatives, and media gathered to celebrate what is affectionately known as “the mother of all cabernet trials.”

“Everything is wonderful in Lake County – for growing Cabernet Sauvignon and for doing research,” Beckstoffer said, noting the Lake County region’s ongoing support for farming.

“Lake County will definitely benefit, but the results from this trial will be very helpful for the whole industry,” said Pedro Rubio, Beckstoffer Vineyards Red Hills General Manager.

“The idea behind the trial is to gain further insights into the interactive effects of rootstock selections crossed with Cabernet clones and the impact of that on water relations and overall sustainability,” said Clint Nelson, ranch manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Red Hills.

According to Nelson, the trial will look at canopy architecture, yield components, water relations, traditional fruit chemistries, secondary metabolites such as aroma, mouthfeel and color, as well as overall vine performance.

“The diversity of rootstocks and clones chosen for this project includes some of the most modern Cabernet Sauvignon clones designed for high quality and for production,” said John Duarte, president of Duarte Nursery, which is providing all of the planting material for the trial.

Duarte said the trial is employing a lot of cutting-edge technology and using some of the cleanest plant materials available, noting the challenges California faces with new vectors of grapevine viruses among them. “Planting a vineyard with pristine nursery stock initially really extends the life of that vineyard,” he said.

Designed to address resiliency in a changing climate, the trial will examine which combinations give the best results with a focus on drought tolerance and water use efficiency as well as crop yield and grape quality.

“The trial will give us an understanding of the synergistic relationship of clone and rootstock and what combination drives the best quality and production,” Nelson said.

It is true that viticulture has become more data-driven, and this trial will measure a staggering amount of data generated by the 100 or so rootstock-clone combinations over the approximately eight to 10 years of the trial’s duration.

“Nothing of this scope has been attempted,” said Kurtural, who acknowledged logistics as the biggest challenge with planning, data collection, and timely analysis being at the forefront of his mind. “It keeps me up at night.”

Planning for the length of the project also is a concern. With vine planting happening this year and the first crop in 2021, it will take at least six years to begin to see consistent results.

Kurtural said the project will provide research opportunities for both academic and applied science and estimates at least two students will have opportunities to complete work toward their PhD in either horticulture or agronomy.

“Lake County obviously has an important role to play in fine wine in the North Coast, particularly for Cabernet Sauvignon,” said Glenn McGourty, Viticulture Advisor for University of California Cooperative Extension in Lake and Mendocino counties and a research collaborator on the project. “And this trial really marks the importance of this location in terms of the commitment and the collaboration that we see here among both public and private sectors.”

About UC ANR: UC Agriculture and Natural Resources brings the power of UC research in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition and youth development to local communities to improve the lives of all Californians. Learn more at ucanr.edu

About Beckstoffer Vineyards: Named “Napa’s most powerful grape grower” by both the Wall Street Journal and Wine Spectator, Beckstoffer Vineyards was founded in 1970. Beckstoffer Vineyards is firmly rooted in the soil of Northern California’s wine country, with Andy Beckstoffer playing an integral role in the evolution of the wine grape industry since 1970. Joined at the family-owned business by his son David in 1997, they share a common mission – to produce the highest quality grapes in Northern California that form the foundation for exceptional wines – and a combined passion for the land and viticulture expertise. Beckstoffer Vineyards first acquired land in the Red Hills in 1997, which after subsequent acquisitions, today totals nearly 2,000 planted acres across three blocks: Amber Knolls Vineyard, Crimson Ridge Vineyard, and Amber Mountain Vineyard.

About Duarte Nursery: Duarte Nursery, Inc. (DNI) is a family-owned and operated nursery and the largest permanent crops nursery in the United States.