Agriculture Labor Management Seminar: November 6 & 7

Conducted in Spanish, Seminar Cultivates Professional Workforce by Offering Ag Supervisors Valuable and Timely Information



Kelseyville, Calif. October 24, 2017 – The Lake County Winegrape Commission is presenting a seminar for Spanish-speaking supervisors and managers working in the agriculture industry. The seminar takes place November 6 and 7, 2017 at The Lodge at Blue Lakes in Upper Lake, California.

The purpose of the two-day seminar, which is conducted in Spanish and offered every other year, is to provide up-to-date information on topics that are especially pertinent to ag managers in the region. The long-term goal of this and similar seminars presented by the Commission is to cultivate a professional workforce in the local ag industry.

Topics to be covered include:

Understanding the Current Labor Force

Wage and Hour Compliance

Favoritism

Sexual Harassment Prevention

Communication Skills & Conflict Management

These topics are considered especially relevant today and reflect Lake County Winegrape Growers’ commitment to the development of the region’s agriculture employees. While the seminar is aimed primarily at vineyard managers, it is open to any field supervisor in the ag industry.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, November 6 & Tuesday, November 7

Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Location: The Lodge at Blue Lakes, 5135 W. Hwy 20, Upper Lake

Fee: $175

The seminar instructor is Raul Calvo, a management consultant with 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry and owner of Employer Services, which provides training in leadership development, human resources and employee relations.

Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agricultural-labor-management-tickets-37959289256

Advance registration is required; no at-the-door ticket sales. For more information, call 707-279-2633.