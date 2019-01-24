2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition – Lake County Winners
Congratulations to these Lake County wines, which recently won in the SF Chronicle’s “Best of Class 2019 Wine Competition”:
Boatique Winery 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon
Brassfield Estate Winery 2017 Pinot Gris
Brassfield Estate Winery 2015 Eruption
Cache Creek Vineyards 2015 Syrah
Cache Creek Vineyards 2016 Celebration Cuvee
Cache Creek Vineyards 2017 Chardonnay
Cache Creek Vineyards 2017 Sweet Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon
Camille Benitah 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Sauvignon Blanc
Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Zinfandel
David Marchesi 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Dumb Luck 2016 Grenache
Dumb Luck 2017 Mourvedre
Dumb Luck 2016 Mourvedre
Dumb Luck 2016 GSM
Fawnridge Winery 2017 Sauvignon Blanc
Gregory Graham 2013 Magma Red
Hawk and Horse Vineyards 2014 Petite Verdot
Kuleto Estate 2016 Frog Prince
Langtry Estate 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon
Michael Pozzan 2017 Sauvignon Blanc
Obsidian Ridge 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon
Shooting Star 2016 Merlot
Six Sigma Ranch & Winery 2015 Diamond Mine Red Blend
Sol Rouge 2015 Syrah
Sol Rouge 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon
Sottomarino 2014 Aglianico
Steele 2016 Zinfandel
Stringer Cellars 2017 Sauvignon Blanc
Wild Diamond Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Franc
