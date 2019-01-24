2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition – Lake County Winners

Congratulations to these Lake County wines, which recently won in the SF Chronicle’s “Best of Class 2019 Wine Competition”:

Boatique Winery 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Brassfield Estate Winery 2017 Pinot Gris

Brassfield Estate Winery 2015 Eruption

Cache Creek Vineyards 2015 Syrah

Cache Creek Vineyards 2016 Celebration Cuvee

Cache Creek Vineyards 2017 Chardonnay

Cache Creek Vineyards 2017 Sweet Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon

Camille Benitah 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Dancing Crow Vineyards 2017 Zinfandel

David Marchesi 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Dumb Luck 2016 Grenache

Dumb Luck 2017 Mourvedre

Dumb Luck 2016 Mourvedre

Dumb Luck 2016 GSM

Fawnridge Winery 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Gregory Graham 2013 Magma Red

Hawk and Horse Vineyards 2014 Petite Verdot

Kuleto Estate 2016 Frog Prince

Langtry Estate 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

Michael Pozzan 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Obsidian Ridge 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Shooting Star 2016 Merlot

Six Sigma Ranch & Winery 2015 Diamond Mine Red Blend

Sol Rouge 2015 Syrah

Sol Rouge 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon

Sottomarino 2014 Aglianico

Steele 2016 Zinfandel

Stringer Cellars 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Wild Diamond Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Franc