Press Release: Master Vigneron Academy Class of 2017

Lake County’s Master Vigneron Academy Graduates Sixth Class, Continuing Its Mission of Professional Workforce Development

Industry-leading program provides skills and knowledge that benefit workers and employers

Kelseyville, Calif. December 15, 2017 – In 2017, the Master Vigneron AcademySM (MVA) graduated its sixth class, awarding 14 students with the credential of Master VigneronCM. To date, 61 vineyard managers and supervisors have completed the year-long Spanish-language program, gaining insight into many aspects of the wine industry and bringing valuable skills back to their employers.

The Master Vigneron Academy is the first of its kind anywhere. Created in 2012 by the Lake County Winegrape Commission (LCWC), the MVA program remains ahead of the curve in recognizing that the key to quality winegrapes and sustainable practices is the professionalism of those in the vineyard.

Now an established and successful program, the Master Vigneron Academy has been cultivating a professional workforce for six years, providing vineyard managers and supervisors in Lake County with knowledge and skills that would not otherwise be available to them. It serves the economic interests of families, the wine industry, and the greater Lake County community.

“The Lake County Winegrape Commission recognizes that what is often overlooked in sustainable farming is the human element,” said Paul Zellman, Educational Programs Director, Lake County Winegrape Commission. “The MVA program addresses training needs of vineyard managers and supervisors and represents an investment in a critical part of sustainable farming—people.”

Lake County’s Master Vigneron Academy Class of 2017. Pictured, from left: Broc Zoller (LCWC Research & Education Chair), Ricardo Hernández, Omar Hernández, José Lepiz, Guadalupe Duran Villalobos, José Rojas, Gerardo Guerrero, Arturo Jiménez, Daniel Cruz, Jesús Serrato, José Hernandez, Juan Ceja Reyes, Paul Zellman (LCWC Education Programs Director). Not pictured: Gil McCullaugh, Anastacio Ceja, José Rangel. (Click to view high-res image.)

The MVA concept originated with Randy Krag, former LCWC Research & Education Chair and former vineyard manager at Beckstoffer Vineyards, now retired.

“The Master Vigneron Academy connects our employees to a modern business environment. It creates a bond with the larger industry, and it gives them a perspective of their role in the larger purpose,” said Krag.

Lake County’s MVA offers a model for developing an industry-wide standard by which a supervisor’s knowledge and achievement are formally recognized. Leaders in other winegrowing areas have expressed interest in the Master Vigneron Academy, and some are working to develop similar training for their regions.

More information about the Master Vigneron Academy is available on the Lake County Winegrape Commission’s website:

https://www.lakecountywinegrape.org/region/master-vigneron-academy/

Wine industry leaders who would like to learn more are encouraged to contact the Lake County Winegrape Commission at (707) 279-2633.

The Winegrape Commission also recognizes the following winegrowers for their support of the Master Vigneron Academy: