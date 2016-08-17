Umpqua Bank Earns “Best Consumer Bank” from North Bay Business Magazine



Umpqua Bank, a Lake County Winegrape Commission Affiliate Sponsor, is honored to receive the “Best Consumer Bank” award from the North Bay Business Magazine’s annual Best of Awards.

As the West Coast’s largest community bank with locations throughout California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Nevada, Umpqua Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products and services to some of the region’s largest wine growers, says Paula Bryant, vice president, commercial relationship manager, at Umpqua. The bank takes pride in offering exceptional customer service and supporting the communities in which its stores are located, including service to the Winegrape Commission and its members.

Umpqua Bank has been recognized nationally and internationally for its unique banking strategy, says Bryant. Among the services and products offered are personal checking, savings, and loan products; commercial and small business lending; treasury management services; and home lending. Additionally, Umpqua can provide a full range of wealth management services, such as investments, financial planning, and trust services through Umpqua Private Bank and Umpqua Investments.

For more information about Umpqua Bank, visit its website, www.umpquabank.com, or call 1-866-486-7782.