Belkorp AG Continues to Put Customers First

Hard work and long hours seem to come with the territory when you’re a grower. If you’ve been at it for even a short while, you may have found yourself, on at least one occasion, just staring at the picking head of your harvester, or some other mechanism, wondering what’s caused the latest malfunction. As you work to understand the problem, you realize it’s going to be another late night.

Stories like that are not unfamiliar to Paul Pigoni, Regional Sales Manager for Belkorp AG, the company that since 2011 has been the trusted dealer of John Deere and other top brands to customers all over the North Coast and Central California. “One story I’ll never forget and one I still take to heart today is about a grower, who at the time was using a grape harvester from another manufacturer, and having a lot of problems with it,” explains Mr. Pigoni. “As he was wondering what he’d done to deserve those headaches, he would look up at the highway and see our trucks driving by in the middle of the night. It finally dawned on him that we were out there driving around the countryside helping people just like him. Since then, he’s bought three harvesters from us.”

Experience Counts in Serving Customers

At a time when farming practices seem to be continually changing to keep pace with business and the world in general, Belkorp AG has re-doubled its efforts to remain consistent in putting the customer first. Whether you run a large scale farming operation, are looking for a tractor to maintain your land, or simply need to rent a piece of equipment, the company will help you get exactly what you need to do the job right and support you as well. The equipment supplier prides itself on working when its customers work, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week – even on holidays.

Mr. Pigoni backs up that commitment, citing experience and understanding. “On my team alone, we have 130-plus combined years of selling agricultural farm equipment. We have guys that have been doing this a long time and we know what goes on in vineyards. So, when a person comes in and buys a piece of equipment from us, they’re also buying a piece of the team and a lot of experience.”

Embracing The Future

While Belkorp AG is fully committed to a traditional approach to customer care, it is also quick to show that it has embraced the idea of being a “dealer of tomorrow.” The company employs 68 highly trained service technicians, many of whom are equipped with laptops used for diagnostics as well as research to keep their customers up and running. On the logistics front, it has created the largest on-hand parts inventory in the region and performs daily parts drops throughout its entire trading area using a fleet of dedicated parts vans. The company has established social media presence on both Facebook and Twitter and regularly updates those sites with photos, facts, and news that will hold interest for the Lake County growing community.

Always Working to Strengthen Relationships

Mr. Pigoni says that Belkorp AG is very interested in giving back to the community and plans a series of customer training and orientation events throughout its operating region. The first of these will be on March 8 in the Petaluma area and will focus on large ag. Other events will follow. The company’s social media pages will hold details.

When asked why the company has decided to do these events, Mr. Pigoni says it’s about building connections. “Just being there and being available and letting our customers know we’re there to help makes a difference in building strong relationships.”

Learn more at Belkorp AG’s website: www.belkorpag.com.

