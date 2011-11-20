Known as “The Mountains of the North Coast,” Lake County is an exciting high-elevation wine region located in Northern California’s prestigious North Coast appellation. What makes this area so special?
Lake County’s wine industry continues to thrive. The 2015 Year in Review brochure highlights the activities, events, and accomplishments of a year that was memorable for many reasons. Download Brochure (PDF)
For growers, weather is ongoing topic of discussion – and for good reason. Daily and seasonal weather conditions have a significant impact on vineyards. To help you stay informed, the Commission provides a number of resources, from the Western Weather Service to monthly climate reports. Read More
LCWC Executive Committee Meeting 2:30 pm
LCWC Executive Committee Meeting @ Lake County Winegrape Commission
Jan 17 @ 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Agenda – LCWC Executive Committee, January 17, 2017
LCWC Board Meeting 3:00 pm
LCWC Board Meeting @ Lake County Winegrape Commission
Jan 17 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Agenda – LCWC Board Meeting, January 17, 2017