Lake County Terroir
Lake County’s intensity of place – climate, soils, and sunlight – produces grapes and wines of compelling quality and character.
Master Vigneron Academy
Demonstrating innovation and leadership, the Lake County Master Vigneron Academy is the only program of its kind in the US.
Stewardship
Lake County growers are leaders in sustainability, focused on quality, industry-leading viticultural practices, and widespread vineyard certification.
Registration Now Open for Momentum 2017
This must-attend event for the Lake County winegrape industry will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Soper-Reese Theater in Lakeport. The keynote speaker this year is John Szabo, who recently published his latest book, “Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power.” Lake County winegrape growers can attend this event for free by registering in advance.
Known as “The Mountains of the North Coast,” Lake County is an exciting high-elevation wine region located in Northern California’s prestigious North Coast appellation. What makes this area so special?

2015 Year in Review

Lake County’s wine industry continues to thrive. The 2015 Year in Review brochure highlights the activities, events, and accomplishments of a year that was memorable for many reasons. Download Brochure (PDF)

For growers, weather is ongoing topic of discussion – and for good reason. Daily and seasonal weather conditions have a significant impact on vineyards. To help you stay informed, the Commission provides a number of resources, from the Western Weather Service to monthly climate reports. Read More

