When it Comes to Wine, Master Sommelier Robert Bath Says that Lake County is Special

An engaging and lively speaker with a distinguished professional career in food and wine, Robert Bath has been an ardent supporter of Lake County wines for many years. On December 1, 2016, he presented “Farm (and Vineyard) to Table in Lake County” as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series at Marymount California University, Lakeside campus. Why Lake County is so special is one of the themes that threads its way through this hour-long lecture, which you can view online.