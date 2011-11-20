Lake County Terroir
Master Vigneron Academy
Stewardship
Lake County’s intensity of place – climate, soils, and sunlight – produces grapes and wines of compelling quality and character.
Demonstrating innovation and leadership, the Lake County Master Vigneron Academy is the only program of its kind in the US.
Lake County growers are leaders in sustainability, focused on quality, industry-leading viticultural practices, and widespread vineyard certification.
When it Comes to Wine, Master Sommelier Robert Bath Says that Lake County is Special
An engaging and lively speaker with a distinguished professional career in food and wine, Robert Bath has been an ardent supporter of Lake County wines for many years. On December 1, 2016, he presented “Farm (and Vineyard) to Table in Lake County” as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series at Marymount California University, Lakeside campus. Why Lake County is so special is one of the themes that threads its way through this hour-long lecture, which you can view online.
UPDATE: 2016: An Outstanding Year for Lake County Wines. Region’s Reputation Grows as Wines Consistently Achieve 90+ Ratings. LEARN MORE

Discover Lake County

Known as “The Mountains of the North Coast,” Lake County is an exciting high-elevation wine region located in Northern California’s prestigious North Coast appellation. What makes this area so special?

Year in Review

2015 Year in Review

Lake County’s wine industry continues to thrive. The 2015 Year in Review brochure highlights the activities, events, and accomplishments of a year that was memorable for many reasons. Download Brochure (PDF)

Weather Resources

For growers, weather is ongoing topic of discussion – and for good reason. Daily and seasonal weather conditions have a significant impact on vineyards. To help you stay informed, the Commission provides a number of resources, from the Western Weather Service to monthly climate reports. Read More

weather resources

