Registration Now Open for Momentum 2017

This must-attend event for the Lake County winegrape industry will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Soper-Reese Theater in Lakeport. The keynote speaker this year is John Szabo, who recently published his latest book, “Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power.” Lake County winegrape growers can attend this event for free by registering in advance.